India News | Bihar: 3 Dead After Massive Fire Erupts at Hospital's ICU in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 4 (ANI): Three people were confirmed dead in a massive blaze that erupted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the site early this morning, where they managed to bring the flames under control and prevent further spread.

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According to District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, Subrat Kumar Sen, three people are confirmed dead, while several others are feared to have lost their lives in the incident.

"Several lives were lost following a massive fire that broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams, arriving promptly at the scene, have successfully brought the blaze under control. Reports received so far indicate three fatalities," DM Sen said.

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Further details are awaited.

This comes a day after 21 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a hotel building in Malviya Nagar in the national capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)