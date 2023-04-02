Saharsa (Bihar) [India], April 2 (ANI): Three persons including one woman lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between two groups over a land dispute in Bihar's Soharwa village under Laukha police station area on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Naval Kumar, Prabhas Kumar and Bijli Devi, Madhubani SP Sushil Kumar said.

"Seven people have been detained and are being interrogated. Search is on for others," he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

More details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

