New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a religious procession in the state, officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Whose Body Was Found Stuffed in Suitcase in Mathura, Identified As Delhi's Badarpur Resident; FIR Lodged.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he said.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: 7 Children Dead, Several Feared Injured After Truck Rams Into Roadside Settlement in Vaishali.

The incident took place around 9 PM in Vaishali district, about 30 km from state capital Patna, and local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 people died".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)