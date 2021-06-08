Patna (Bihar) [India], June 8 (ANI): Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the next of kin of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state, government officials said.

The state has seen as many as 5,458 fatalities due to COVID-19 till June 8.

At present, Bihar has a total of 7,897 active CCOVID cases, with 98.13 per cent recovery rate.

In view of decline in COVID-19 cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state from June 9.

After a meeting of the crisis management group which reviewed the pandemic situation in the state, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote: "The lockdown has served the purpose of putting a check on coronavirus cases. Hence it would now be done away with, though a few restrictions will remain."

He, however, clarified that night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 5 am. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)