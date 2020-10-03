New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): A meeting of top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership is underway at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here over the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance's situation for Bihar Assembly polls.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, party in-charge Bihar Bhupendra Yadav and in-charge for Bihar polls Devendra Fadnavis are present in the meeting.

Yadav and Fadnavis returned to Delhi on Friday from Bihar after holding meetings with leaders of BJP state unit. They were supposed to meet with Janata Dal (U) leaders in Patna but they returned without meeting them.

On Thursday, Shah along with Nadda held a meeting with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement for the polls. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

In the 2015 assembly polls, JD-U, RJD, and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner. On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with LJP and other allies.RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the elections, followed by JD-U (71), and BJP (53). However, BJP got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent), followed by RJD with 18.35 per cent and JD-U (16.83 per cent).Differences later emerged between the RJD and JD-U, resulting in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA. (ANI)

