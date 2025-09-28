New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): With Bihar elections drawing closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of the state on Sunday announced the Election Campaign Committee for the elections.

The committee comprises of 45 members.

A day earlier, Union Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with party workers from Mithila and Tirhut regions at Samastipur.

In a post on X, Shah emphasised that all the workers are committed to a grassroots push with Modi Ji's vision and the mission of 'Developed Bihar' to ensure a massive majority for the NDA in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Shah stated, "Today, in Samastipur, Bihar, I held a meeting with BJP workers from the district level in the Mithila and Tirhut regions regarding the upcoming elections and gave appropriate instructions. All workers from the 12 organisational districts under these regions are committed to reaching every resident in each area with Modi Ji's vision and the mission of 'Developed Bihar' to ensure a massive majority for the NDA."

Earlier, Shah addressed party workers in Bihar's Araria. He asserted that this election is about driving out infiltrators from all of Bihar, promising that the BJP will drive out all the infiltrators from the sacred land of Bihar.

The Home Minister also launched attacks on opposition RJD, claiming that Lalu Yadav's only aim is to make his son (Tejashwi Yadav) Chief Minister in this election.

Amit Shah said, "For Rahul and Lalu, this election is about making their party win. It's about making Lalu's son the Chief Minister. But for all of us, BJP workers, this election is about driving out infiltrators from all of Bihar. Make the NDA win with a two-thirds majority, I promise you that the BJP will do the work of driving these infiltrators from the sacred land of Bihar."

Shah further came down heavily on the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of committing "mass corruption" during their rule in the Centre and Bihar.

The Home Minister alleged that "Lalu and company" looted Bihar and committed numerous scams and frauds. Contrary to that, he said opposition parties are unable to level a single allegation of corruption against the Modi government, which has been in power for the last 11 years. (ANI)

