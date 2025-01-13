Patna (Bihar) [India], January 13 (ANI): As the Mahakumbh commenced, the city buzzed with an undeniable fervour and vibrant energy. Hundreds of thousands flock to this culturally rich celebration, making it a truly remarkable event.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary called Mahakumbh a symbol of Sanatan and said it has the power to purify one's life through a holy dip.

"Mahakumbh is a symbol of Sanatan and whoever takes a holy dip in Mahakumbh, his life will also become clean," he said.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed optimism for the state's development, saying it will progress alongside a thriving India, bringing positive energy to all.

"Today the Maha Kumbh has started... We all will move towards a developed Bihar along with a developed India... A positive energy will flow in everyone's mind..," he said.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said, "Lakhs of people from Bihar are going to Maha Kumbh and Maha Kumbh is considered a very auspicious moment in our Sanatan tradition...everyone is going there to take a holy dip."

Meanwhile, Devotees have gathered from around the world to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

The first major Shahi Snan, or Amrit Snan, will take place on Tuesday during Makar Sankranti. The 45-day religious event is expected to witness the largest-ever human gathering, with over 40 crore people anticipated to attend.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government. The Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Monday, with 6 million devotees already taking a holy dip in the Sangam by 9:30 AM.

Several Youtubers and international visitors witnessed this great religious event of faith and unity and also took a holy dip. The sadhus and sanyasis from other countries were also embracing Sanatan Dharma and taking the holy dip as a spiritual blessing.

