Patna (Bihar) [India], March 4 (ANI): Incumbent Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday announced that the party will nominate a new state president as the 'Sangathan Parv' reaches its final stage. The process will also include the nomination of members for the national council ahead of the party's National Presidential elections.

Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal said, "Today is the last leg of 'sangathan parv'. The new party President will be nominated for the state. Additionally, members of the national council for the party's National presidential elections will also be nominated..."

"Today, our new state President will be elected. The process is about to conclude. The upcoming assembly elections will be held under the leadership of the new party President. NDA will contest the elections together," Minister Mangal Pandey told ANI.

Minister and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu said, "Elections for the new party president are going on, and all leaders and workers of the party have come here from across the state. Dilip Jaiswal is going to be our state president again... We will achieve our target for the 2025 assembly elections..."

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet with seven Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs taking oath as ministers. Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, Motilal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal and Raju Kumar Singh took oath as ministers.

Newly inducted Bihar minister Raju Kumar Singh said, "Today, the regional people must be feeling proud that their MLA has become a minister...I am very happy from within, but at the same time, I am also worried about accountability...The opposition will be wiped out...This time, NDA will cross 200 seats, and the opposition will get only 40 seats."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, congratulated the newly-inducted ministers and said they will work for Bihar's development."I congratulate all seven ministers who will work for the development of Bihar under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar," Chaudhary said.

Incumbent Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said that both the government and the people will benefit from the experience of the new members of the cabinet.

"Those who have been made ministers today have a long experience, and both the government and the public will benefit from it," Jaiswal said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November of this year. (ANI)

