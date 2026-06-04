India News | Bihar: Car Catches Fire at Petrol Pump in Jehanabad; No Casualties Reported

Jehanabad (Bihar) [India], June 4 (ANI): A car caught fire at a petrol pump in Bihar's Jehanabad on Thursday morning.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

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Further details are awaited.

Earlier in May, a fire broke out in the empty coaches of the Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at the Madhubani Railway Station in Bihar on Thursday. The train was at Platform No 3 at Madhubani Station, undergoing shunting operations, when the incident occurred. The affected coach was completely gutted in the blaze, triggering panic at the station.

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Officials said the train operates between Udhna and Jaynagar. The fire broke out while the train was stationary at the platform. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Samastipur Division, Jyoti Prakash Mishra, said, "An investigation is underway into the incident, including the possibility of involvement of anti-social elements and other angles.

On May 19, a sudden blaze erupted inside a coach of the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train at the Sasaram railway station. The coach was completely gutted after that fire broke out. Firefighting teams reached the platform quickly and brought the flames under control. Railway authorities confirmed that no passengers were injured or killed in the incident, as the train coach was empty. (ANI)

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