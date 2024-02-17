Clash breaks out between two communities in Darbhanga. (Photo/ANI)

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], February 17 (ANI): A clash broke out between two communities after stones were pelted at a procession en route to immerse the Goddess Saraswati statue in the Bahera market in Darbhanga on Friday, officials said.

Darbhanga District Magistrate, SSP and senior officials reached the spot and took the situation under control.

"Under Bahera Police Station, during idol immersion, a clash broke out between two communities. The officials reached the stop and took the situation under control," Darbhanga DM Rajeev Raushan told reporters.

Darbhanga DM said that the people who are involved are being identified.

"There was stone pelting between two communities. There is no information on any injuries as of now. Some people have been detained," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, clashes broke out between two communities in Bihar's Darbhanga over the issue of idol immersion officials said.

The incident took place in Muria village of Darbhanga district.

"In Muriya panchayat, a clash broke out between two communities during statue immersion... We had talks with both parties and the due work of the immersion has been completed... The clash began on from where to turn the idols on the road... There has been stone pelting... Some sheds of homes have been torn down... There have been minor injuries," he added.

Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

