Patna (Bihar) [India], June 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday instructed the state government officials to carry out flood preventive measures in the border areas and river basins of Koshi, Gandak and Kamala rivers.

The Chief Minister had called a high-level meeting with officials of the water resources department after Nepal stopped all repair work of river embankments in Bihar on the India-Nepal border.

The state government has alleged that Nepal has erected barriers and effectively putting a stop to work done by India to prevent flooding of its low-lying areas. (ANI)

