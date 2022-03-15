Katihar (Bihar) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the latter entered into a heated argument with Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday in the Legislative Assembly.

Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday, said that CM's attitude towards the Assembly and the Speaker of Assembly is an insult to democracy. This behaviour is not expected from a person holding the post of Chief Minister of the state.

"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has done the work of killing democracy in the Assembly by dictating the custodian of the House (Speaker). Pointing fingers at the speaker & giving lessons about Constitution is unacceptable. CM should apologize in the House today," added RJD leader.

Tejashwi said, "I have witnessed such incidents only in the term of the BJP government. This is not a dictatorship but a democracy. If the leader of the state points a finger at the Custodian of the House, it is a shame and a failure to the assembly."

CM Nitish, on Monday, accused the Speaker of "openly violating" the constitution by raising questions against his government over the investigation of the Lakhisarai case.

The matter is related to COVID protocols violation during the Saraswati Puja celebrations in Lakhisarai last month in which two persons were arrested by Bihar Police.

Raising objection against the Police action, Assembly Speaker argued that two innocent people were made scapegoats in the case as Bihar Police arrested them and no action has been taken against the organisers of the event.

Nitish accused the Speaker of violating the Constitution, "You are openly violating the Constitution. This way the House will not run. There is no point in raising the same issue every day. We will definitely consider the Privilege Committee report. The system is run by the Constitution. The report of any crime goes to the court and not to the House." (ANI)

