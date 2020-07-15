Patna (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condoled the demise of renowned ENT specialist Dr NK Singh of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Dr Singh, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Patna for COVID-19, breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

Chief Minister said that his death has created a void in the medical world, which cannot be fulfilled, according to a statement by the chief minister's office.

He also expressed his condolences to the family of Dr Singh.

On Monday the demise of a doctor due to COVID-19 was reported in Gaya. (ANI)

