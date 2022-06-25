Patna (Bihar) [India], June 25 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the first phase of the 20.5-km-long JP Ganga Path on Friday.

He said that the JP Ganga Path will be completed by the start of 2024 to provide facilitation to people.

During his speech at the inauguration, he said, "A part of the 20-km-long JP Ganga Path is now ready. It will be completed by the start of 2024 to provide facilitation to people... work is being done in a good manner... expansion is to be done on both sides."

Commonly known as the Patna Marine Drive, and Ganga driveway, the JP Ganga path is a 20.5 km expressway. The construction of the JP Ganga Path commenced in 2013 on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan.

The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 3,160 crore. (ANI)

