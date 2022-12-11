Patna (Bihar) [India], December 10 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) President Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "uniting" the opposition for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Speaking to the reporters after the party National Council meeting on Saturday, the party President said, "CM is uniting the opposition for the 2024 elections."

The party's National Council meeting was presided over by the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.

The meeting was held two days after the party lost the Kurhani Assembly seat whose result was declared on December 8.

"The government of India is also hailing Nitish Kumar's work. He is an amazing person. I have a good relationship with him since 1986," Lallan Singh further said.

Lok Sabha MP from Munger, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Monday was re-elected as national president of the Janata Dal (United) for a second consecutive term.

The tenure of the post is three years.Lalan Singh had filed his nomination papers for the party national president's post on Saturday before the returning officer and Rajya Sabha member Anil Hedge.

Representatives of JDU from all the states of the country participated in today's meeting.

Bihar CM said that an open session would be held on Sunday.

Talking about the "Mission 2024", Kumar said that the JD(U) chief will take the stand over it.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Kurhani Assembly seat defeating the Janata Dal (United) by 3,645 votes, the Election Commission said on December 8. BJP's Kedar Prasad Gupta won the bypoll by securing 76,722 votes, while JD(U)'s Manoj Kushwaha Singh got 73,073 votes.

After BJP managed to win the seat, MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday demanded Nitish Kumar's 'resignation' and said, "After the defeat in Gopalganj and now in Kurhani Assembly Bypoll Nitish Kumar should resign. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Election Nitish Kumar was reduced to 2 seats in Bihar and then had to resign, similarly, he should accept that his popularity has decreased." (ANI)

