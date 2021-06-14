Arrah, Jun 14 (PTI) Death sentence was awarded to 10 people by a court here on Monday in a three years old murder case.

The order was passed by Additional District Judge Manoj Kumar, Bhojpur, who also slapped a fine of Rs 2.60 lakh each on all the 10 who had been convicted in January this year, said Additional Public Prosecutor Nagendra Prasad Singh. He said the quantum of sentence was pronounced by the judge through video conferencing in view of the recent COVID surge.

The convicts brother duo Khursheed Qureishi and Abdullah Qureishi, besides Raju Khan, Anwar Qureishi, Ahmed Miyan, Babli Miyan, Tausif Alam and Fuchan Miyan were named in the murder of Mohd Imran, a businessman based in Arrah town where Bhojpur district is headquartered.

Imran, who ran a shop in one of the crowded localities of the town, was killed in a fusillade of fire on December 06, 2018 which had also left his brother Aqil and a bystander grievously injured.

It had been alleged in the FIR that the attack was masterminded by the Qureishi brothers, who had been involved in criminal activities, and whose extortion demand had been resisted by Imran.

