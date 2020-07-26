Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 26 (ANI): Floodwater entered Darbhanga-Samastipur main road connecting both districts near Dilahi village here creating traffic issues on the stretch.

Locals said water has entered into their houses and are forced to come to the roads for shelter.

"Water has entered into our houses that's why we are out on the roads. The government has not come helped us yet," Mahesh, a local resident told ANI.

Waterlogging was also seen at Darbhanga's Sadar Block Office.

Over one million people were affected and over 15,000 others have been staying in shelter homes due to floods in Bihar, the state disaster management department said on Saturday. Seven people have lost their lives in the deluge.

According to the department, 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)/State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the state.

"10,61,152 people have been affected due to floods in Bihar and 15,956 people are staying in shelter homes. 22 teams of NDRF/SDRF have been deployed in the state," the government had said.

Speaking at the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a large part of the country was grappling with floods and asserted that the whole nation stands by those affected by the disaster.

He said that all governments, NDRF teams, disaster response teams, self-help groups are working in tandem to provide relief and rescue in all possible ways.

"During this rainy season, there is a large part of the country that is grappling with floods. Many areas of states like Bihar and Assam are having to deal with a series of difficulties due to floods," he said. (ANI)

