Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): One person in Muzaffarpur's Kanti died due to consumption of spurious liquor on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to six in the district.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the government has convened a high-level meeting over the liquor ban on November 16.

Earlier on Saturday, the toll in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious alcohol was 32. (ANI)

