Patna (Bihar) [India], February 2 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday paid tribute to the late Jagdeo Prasad, the former Deputy CM of the state, on his birth anniversary at Chitkohra Golumber in Patna.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Choudhary accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family of focusing only on their own interests rather than working for the welfare of Bihar.

"Lalu Yadav's family has done nothing for Bihar. We have come here on the birth anniversary of Jagdev Babu (Jagdev Prasad). Lalu Yadav took votes on the slogan of Jagdev Babu, he has worked only for his family. Lalu Yadav or his family can only loot Bihar, for themselves and their family," he said.

On the birth anniversary of Babu Jagdev Prasad, National Secretary of the Indian National Congress (INC), Chandan Yadav, paid heartfelt tributes to the leader, remembering his contributions to the backward, oppressed, and poor sections of society.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav described Babu Jagdev Prasad as a significant figure in Bihar's political history, fondly referring to him as the "Lenin of Bihar."

"Heartiest tributes on the birth anniversary of Babu Jagdev Prasad ji, known as Lenin of Bihar. You were the voice of the backward, the oppressed, the deprived and the poor. Your message will continue to inspire the society for generations," said Chandan Yadav.

Former candidate from Vaishali Assembly, Bihar, Ajay Kushwaha, also paid tribute to the "revolutionary politician" Babu Jagdev Prasad.

In post om X, Kushwaha referred to Babu Jagdev Prasad as an "immortal martyr" and praised his contributions to social justice.

"Tribute to immortal martyr Babu Jagdev Prasad ji, a revolutionary politician who fought for the rights of the exploited, deprived and poor, on his birth anniversary. #Babu_Jagdeo_Prasad," said Ajay Kushwaha. (ANI)

