Patna (Bihar) [India], April 12 (ANI): Bihar Police on Wednesday took into custody one person in connection with threat calls received at the Patna and Darbhanga airports earlier today.

A bomb disposal unit conducted a search operation at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport airport grounds in response to the call, police said.

"Prima facie it appears to be a hoax call," Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna said.

The caller made the call under the influence of alcohol, police said

Vinay Tiwari Superintendent of Police, Samastipur told ANI that a suspect identified as Sudhanshu Shekhar alias Mukund, was arrested today from Punjabi Colony under Nagar Police Station area today for allegedly threatening to blow up Darbhanga and Patna airports.

Police also seized the mobile of the accused.

"As per preliminary investigations, the accused is a mental patient and an alcoholic. The phone used for making the hoax call has been seized. He was in an inebriated condition even when he was arrested," the Samastipur SP said.

"Samastipur police have taken the caller into custody. Initial inquiry revealed that the person had made the call under the influence of alcohol. Detailed inquiry is being done. The phone from which the call was made has been recovered. Prima facie it appears to be a hoax call, said Rajeev Mishra, SSP, Patna.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

