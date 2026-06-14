Patna Student Protests: East Central Railway Runs Special Trains for Exam Candidates in Bihar As Stone-Pelting at Patliputra Station Disrupts Train Operations

Patna, June 14: Tension gripped the Patliputra railway station in Bihar on the night of June 13 after a large group of candidates appearing for the Bihar Excise Constable Recruitment Exam resorted to stone-pelting, disrupting train operations, officials said. According to East Central Railway (ECR) authorities, a massive crowd of students had gathered at the station to board the 12488 Seemanchal Express. Amidst the rush, certain anti-social elements inside the station and on the train began pelting stones, causing a temporary obstruction in train services.

Speaking on the incident, the East Central Railway stated on X that immediate alternative arrangements were put in place to ensure the convenience and safety of the examination candidates. "The East Central Railway promptly arranged a special train from Patliputra to Katihar to transport the candidates, which departed from the station at 05:47 AM today," East Central Railway posted on X. Patna: Heavy Rush at Junction As Exam Aspirants Struggle To Board Trains; Several Miss Bihar Police Constable Exam (Watch Videos).

In addition to the initial recovery measures, the railway administration has run several targeted services to manage the student rush. A separate special train was operated from Patna to Bhabua on the morning of June 14. Furthermore, to accommodate candidates appearing for the second shift of the examination and to assist in their return journey, 10 special trains from the Danapur Division and 6 special trains from the Samastipur Division have been pressed into service today.

"A special train from Patna to Bhabua for students was operated on the morning of 14.06.26. Additionally, 10 special trains from Danapur Division and 6 special trains from Samastipur Division are being run today, 14.06.26, for the second shift of the exam and the return of candidates," East Central Railway stated on X. Railway authorities confirmed that train operations have since returned to normal. Security personnel are actively scanning CCTV and video footage from the station to identify and track down the anti-social elements responsible for the vandalism and disruption. Khan Sir’s Patna Coaching Centre Under Tight Security As Students Protest Shooting Incident.

The East Central Railway has strictly appealed to all passengers and students to refrain from spreading rumours or sensationalising the incident, urging candidates to smoothly utilise the special train services deployed for their travel.

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