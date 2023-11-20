Lakhisarai, November 20: Two members of a family were shot dead and four others were injured in Punjabi Mohalla under the Kabaiya police station of Lakhisarai district, Bihar, on Monday morning. The incident happened when the victims were on their way home after offering prayers at Chhath Ghat. According to the police, the violence took place over matter related to love affair. Three injured were first rushed to Begusarai Sadar Hospital but later referred to Patna for further treatment. Bihar Shocker: Two Family Members Shot Dead, Four Injured in Lakhisarai After Chhath Puja Celebrations, Probe Launched (Watch Video)

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Kumar and Rajnandan Kumar, while the injured include Lovely Kumari, Preeti Kumari, Durga Kumari and Shashi Bhushan Kumar. All are said to be family members. "Two members of a family were shot dead and four others were injured in Punjabi Mohalla under the Kabaiya police station of Lakhisarai. The incident took place when they were returning from Chhath Ghat after performing Pooja," said SP Lakhisarai, Pankaj Kumar. Bihar Shocker: Two Armed Assailants Lynched by Mob While Trying To Flee After Killing Former Army Man in Rohtas

Bihar Firing

Bihar Firing



"Three injured have been referred from Begusarai Sadar Hospital to Patna. The matter is related to a love affair. Police have reached the spot and an investigation is underway." Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and recovered a pistol used in the crime. However, no FIR has been lodged by the victim's family for now, said police officials. Notably, the incident has left localities in a state of shock and grief, as the incident happened when Bihar was busy with its most auspicious Chhath Puja celebrations.

