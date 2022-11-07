Patna (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in Patna on Monday.

The incident occurred near Nawab Bahadur road in Paschim Darwaza in the Patna city area. On getting information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The police team also reached the spot.

Several fire tenders are currently engaged to put the fire in control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

