Patna, Jul 7 (PTI) Notwithstanding the challenges posed to the economy by COVID-19 pandemic, Bihar has managed to buck the trend and garnered around 450 investment proposals amounting to Rs. 33,973 crores in the last six months, said Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday. "Under the inspiring leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar is making rapid strides to forge ahead on the path of sustainable industrialisation; nurtured and promoted by an able, experienced, and proactive leadership known for his administrative abilities and also fondly known as 'Sushashan Babu'", he told media persons here.

The state has witnessed fast-paced development due to the double engine government (NDA governments at the centre as well in the state) and receiving proactive and considered supported by the central government, he added.

He further said, "The state is making sincere and concerted efforts to improve the business ecosystem through outcome-oriented measures such as policy, reforms, infrastructure development, and institutional improvements". Bihar has emerged as the state with "unbound" opportunities and is poised to lead the growth charts in the near future, he added.

"It is also worthwhile to note that, unlike other states, investments in Bihar are mostly concentrated in employment- intensive sectors and dispersed across the size spectrum.

"This is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision of taking development to the furthest pockets and accomplishing sustainable livelihood-generation in the hitherto underdeveloped areas of Bihar", said the Industries minister.

Institutional reforms aimed at allowing business to flourish without wasting precious time on excessive compliance is another focus area of the government of Bihar, he added.

