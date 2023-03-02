Patna, Mar 2 (PTI) The Bihar government on Thursday tabled the third supplementary budget of Rs 10,321 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal in the state assembly.

State Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary tabled the third supplementary budget for the current financial year and the related appropriation bill.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court's Order for Probe by SEBI 'Tight Slap' on Narendra Modi Government, Says AAP.

Of the Rs 10,321 crore of the supplementary budget, Rs 9,018 crore would be spent on annual schemes, while Rs 1,302.59 crore has been earmarked for committed and establishment heads and Rs 27.20 lakh for central sector scheme.

In the supplementary budget, Rs 1,866 crore (state share) has been allocated for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Rs 1,189 crore (state share) for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin) and Rs 437 crore for the state's share for Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme.

Also Read | Indian PM Narendra Modi Most Loved of All World Leaders, Says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni (Watch Video).

The state government had tabled the second supplementary budget in the last winter session of the assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)