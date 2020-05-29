India News | Bihar Guv, CM Condole Deaths of Veerendra Kumar, Ajit Jogi

Patna, May 29 (PTI) Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condoled the deaths of former Union minister Veerendra Kumar and ex-CM of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi.

In his condolence message, the governor called Veerendra Kumar a thinker and scholar renowned for his grasp over social, political and economic affairs.

The chief minister, with whose JD(U) the Kerala politician-cum-media baron had been formerly associated, recalled the many roles that Kumar had played including chairmanship of PTI thrice besides close ties with Jayaprakash Narayan and imprisonment during the infamous Emergency.

In their messages condoling the death of Jogi, a civil servant-turned-politician, both Chauhan and Kumar recalled contributions made by the leader as a parliamentarian and the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

