India News | Bihar Heatwave: Patna Residents Turn to Traditional Drink 'Sattu' as Temperatures Cross 45 Degrees Celsius

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 24 (ANI): As severe heatwave continues to grip Bihar, residents in Patna are turning to the traditional summer drink 'Sattu' to beat the scorching temperatures, with mercury levels consistently hovering around 45 degrees Celsius across the state capital.

While many people rely on expensive soft drinks and packaged beverages during summer, Sattu, a traditional drink made primarily from roasted gram flour, has emerged as a preferred and affordable remedy for people seeking relief from the intense heat.

Also Read | Marco Rubio Terms Racist Comments Against Indians as 'Stupid'; Addresses Immigration Reforms and Visa Concerns.

Across Patna, Sattu stalls are witnessing heavy crowds as locals flock to the outlets to cool themselves and regain energy amid the sweltering conditions.

Residents said the ongoing heatwave has made it essential to consume cooing drinks that help the body withstand extreme weather conditions. They added that Sattu not only cools the stomach but also provides the stamina required for outdoor work under the blazing sun.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh Claims His Wife's Behaviour Changed After Pregnancy Confirmation, Recalls Dispute Over Ajmer Trip.

Speaking to ANI, Sattu vendor Sudheer Kumar said his stall receives thousands of customers every day during the summer season.

"Not less than 5,00 customers come here per day, even though today is Sunday. If it were Monday, it would be even more. The benefit of drinking Sattu is that it keeps the stomach cool and gives some energy. It has a high lemon content. Customers are here from morning till evening. It has reached 40-45 degrees. People's feedback is that they are getting relief after drinking it. Come to Biscomaun and drink Sattu; we are providing it for only 15 rupees a glass with RO water. This stall is famous by the name of Bhola ji. I am his son. My name is Sudheer Kumar," he said.

Local resident Munna Sharma described Sattu as highly beneficial during extreme weather conditions.

"It's very necessary for the body; it works like glucose. The heat is increasing so much; everyone should drink it. The body will remain healthy, and the stomach will remain cool. Many people faint due to the heat, so one should keep drinking watery substances," he told ANI.

Another customer, Raja, also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during the heatwave. "The heat is so much; it's 45 degrees in Patna right now. One should go outside only if necessary. Sattu is very beneficial because it increases the water level in the body and gives relief from the heat," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)