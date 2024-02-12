New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): A heavy security cordon was thrown around the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, a day before the crucial floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state.

Amid huddles and shifting of MLAs to secure locations in the state or beyond ahead of the crucial trust vote, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that the police personnel "wanted to enter (Tejashwi's) residence on any pretext and orchestrate untoward incidents against party MLAs".

Also Read | Abu Dhabi: 'Yajna' for Harmony Held at BAPS Hindu Temple Ahead of Inauguration by PM Narendra Modi.

https://twitter.com/RJDforIndia/status/1756766507629985974

"Nitish Kumar has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwi ji's residence from all sides. They want to enter the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs," read a post on the official X handle of RJD.

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi Represents Connection Between Bharat and Gulf, Says Indian Envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir (Watch Video).

The party added that it will not 'bow down' in the ongoing 'ideological struggle'.

"The people of Bihar are watching the misdeeds of Nitish Kumar and the police. Remember, we are not among those who fear and bow down. This is a struggle of ideology and we will fight it and win because the justice-loving people of Bihar will oppose this police repression. Jai Bihar! Jai Hind," the party added.

On the police deployment outside Tejashwi's residence, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav told ANI, "This has never happened (earlier) in any state in independent India. It's a legislative meeting (underway at Tejashwi's residence). Agar BJP kare (meeting) to 'raasleela' agar RJD kare toh 'character dheela (if BJP holds a similar meeting its deemed fine, but when the RJD goes into a huddle, they are frowned upon)."

Amid the RJD crying foul over the heavy police deployment outside Tejashwi's Patna residence, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the police were merely doing their job.

"If you (Tejashwi Yadav) kidnap the MLAs and any MLA's relative file a complaint, the police will surely come. If you (Tejashwi Yadav) keep any MLA tied up in your house, the police will surely take action. They (police) are only doing their job," Hussain said.

The BJP leader added that no MLA from either the BJP or its ruling partner, JD(U), was missing, adding that the Opposition was spreading canards that three MLAs of the BJP and the JDU were unreachable.

"RJD and Congress are only spreading confusion. The JD(U) and the BJP will together prove majority on the Assembly floor. No one (MLAs) is out of reach and everyone is in touch with us. They are spreading canards. All NDA MLAs are together. They should stop worrying about our MLAs and focus on their missing legislators," the BJP leader added.

Earlier, in the evening, the police visited Tejashwi's residence in Patna.

However, the police personnel left after RJD leaders raised slogans on their arrival.

The brief visit came after family members of one of the RJD MLAs reportedly told police that he had been kidnapped.

The trust vote will follow after Nitish took the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time after ditching its alliance with the RJD and forming a government with the BJP.

Earlier this month, Nitish, who had reportedly gone into a sulk after not being named the convenor of INDIA, the Opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar and the national coalition to form a new government with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Putting to rest frenzied speculations around his future and that of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Nitish resigned as chief minister on January 28, his second volte face in less than 18 months.

Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, the JD(U) Supremo formed the government with the support of the BJP and its partners in the NDA.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243 while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and 4 sitting legislators respectively. With the support of another Independent MLA, the NDA has 128 MLAs in the House against 115 of the Mahagathbandhan.

To go past the majority mark in the House, the ruling alliance needs 122 votes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)