Patna (Bihar) [India], April 17 (ANI): After the death toll in the Motihari Hooch tragedy rose to 22, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the state government would provide Rs 4 lakhs eachb to the families of the deceased, provided that they give an underatking in favour of alcohol ban and against drinking liqour.

"This is a sad incident. We'll provide Rs 4 lakhs to the families of the deceased, from the CM Relief Fund but they should provide in writing that they are in favour of an alcohol ban in the state and that they're against drinking alcohol," Nitish told reporters here.

When asked about the caste-based census, Kumar said, "We have been demanding to conduct the caste-based census. All parties in Bihar had the same view when we decided to have a caste-based census, which is currently being conducted in the state. I have also taken part in this. It is highly beneficial."

He added, "If the family members of those who have died by consuming spurious liquor after 2016, apply to the government, then we will provide them with a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs from the CM Relief Fund."

On being asked about the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Kumar said, "Police should have taken care of their security. UP government should think about the law and order in the state. The Court is there to provide justice, killing the criminals is never a solution."

The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2, last year, months after the Centre ruled out conducting such an exercise nationally.

The first phase of the caste-based census in Bihar began on January 7 and ended on January 21.

The second phase of the survey, which is likely to be held from April 1 to April 30, will involve gathering data on people from all castes, sub-castes, and socioeconomic conditions backgrounds.

The survey, in its second phase, would cover an estimated population of 12.70 crores across 2.58 crore households in 38 districts, further spread over 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies. The survey would be completed by May 31, this year.

A caste-based headcount will be conducted across all 38 districts in two stages. In the first phase, which will be over by January 21, the number of all households in the state will be counted. (ANI)

