Purnea (Bihar) [India], November 21 (ANI): Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Thursday claimed he had received death threats for exposing corruption in a hospital scam, an issue he plans to raise in Parliament.

"There was a general secretary and a few officials who tried to stop me. I have their audio tapes. A few officials were involved in a hospital scam issue, which I will raise in Parliament. Some officials want to restrict me from telling the truth. There are a few other people who want to kill me for raising my voice," Yadav said.

Also Read | Jabalpur: Minor Girl Married Off by Parents in Madhya Pradesh’s Katangi Dies by Suicide After Being Harassed by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry.

He alleged inaction by the authorities, stating, "I have given all the reports, but the government is not doing anything on the matter of threats." Yadav also mentioned that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking security for himself and his family. "I am asking for the safety of my family and the people who support me. The authorities are aware of these threats, but they have not acted," he added.

On the exit poll results for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections, Yadav claimed they signal a defeat for the BJP. In Maharashtra, he accused the BJP of creating divisions between the Marathi and Gujarati communities but praised the public for trusting Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Bribery Case: Adani Group Denies US Bribery Charges as Baseless, Vows Legal Action.

Warning about Ajit Pawar's situation, Yadav said, "Just watch how Ajit Pawar's situation unfolds, considering the personal attacks on Sharad Pawar's family. The BJP has targeted his sister, and this is one of the most disgraceful acts they could have done. Attacking a woman for political gains is a shame."

Yadav also discussed the Jharkhand situation, alleging that the BJP's "goons" were rejected by the people, who are determined to protect their tribal culture and natural resources. "The public has responded by rejecting the goons, ensuring that control over water, land, forests, energy, and resources won't be taken away. The tribal culture and politics won't be destroyed," he said.

On development in Purnea, Yadav credited his efforts for progress on the airport project and other promises. "This is the result of the struggles of the people of Purnea, not the BJP or JD(U). I have made five promises, and I have delivered on all five: the airport, medical facilities, railways, etc. You will soon see significant progress in Purnea, Kosi, and Seemanchal," he said.

He urged the JD(U) and BJP to cooperate in establishing Purnea as a sub-capital and setting up a High Court bench there while criticising the Centre for neglecting the region's development.

The Purnea MP vowed to continue raising his voice against corruption and injustice, despite the threats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)