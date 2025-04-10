Patna (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leaders, including the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and state president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, conducted a meeting with party leaders and workers of Bihar on Thursday.

All the leaders and workers present at the meeting also paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Mangal Pandey said that events will be conducted statewide on April 14 to pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar. April 14 marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

"Events paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar will be organized statewide on April 14. PM Modi and the BJP-NDA have done the work of giving respect to Dr BR Ambedkar. The BJP-NDA always worked to honour him. Congress and their allies always harmed the respect of Dr BR Ambedkar," Pandey told reporters.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, Pandey termed it as a huge success for India's diplomacy.

He said, "This is a huge success for India's diplomacy."

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh said, "This is a welcome step... This is a new India under PM Narendra Modi..."

Earlier today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at the Congress for "not doing anything" to punish those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 166 people.

Taking a dig at Congress, Goyal argued that the then government did the job of "serving Biryani" to Ajmal Kasab, one of the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to bring those who attacked the country to justice and ensure that they get punished on Indian land.

"During Congress' time, the terrorists had attacked the very hotel we are standing in. People died here. However, Congress didn't do anything to punish those involved. The one who was caught, Kasab, was also served Biryani. Those who attacked our country...this is PM Modi's resolve to bring them to justice, and they get punished. Every Indian citizen is proud of PM Modi that those involved would be punished on this land," Goyal told ANI.

The Union Minister further lashed out at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), accusing them of engaging in "appeasement politics" more than the Congress party. Intensifying his attack against the INDIA bloc, Goyal argued that they couldn't think beyond appeasement politics.

"Sanjay Raut will defend a person who is Muslim even if the person is involved in a huge crime. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena engages in appeasement politics more than Congress. The INDI alliance can't think beyond appeasement politics and doesn't have positive thinking. PM Modi, on the other hand, is ending Naxalism. Similarly, we will not spare terrorists," Goyal added.

Meanwhile, the Trial court records related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that were called from Mumbai to Delhi at the end of January, naming Tahawwur Rana and David Coleman Headley as accused, were recently received by the Patiala House Court, as per official sources.

In January, Delhi's Patiala House Court recalled its trial court records related to the Mumbai attacks following an application filed by the NIA requesting their retrieval from Mumbai.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

Rana's extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The central government has appointed advocate Narender Mann as a Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the trials and other matters related to the NIA case. (ANI)

