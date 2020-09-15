Patna, Sep 15 (PTI) Rajkumar Vaishya, who created a record by doing his MA at the age of 98 three years ago, died at his residence here, family sources said on Tuesday.

Vaishya, who was suffering from age-related ailments, died in his sleep on Monday afternoon.

He was 101 and is survived by two sons.

Vaishya, who had retired from service from a mining company in the early 1980s, passed MA in Economics from Nalanda Open University in 2017.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned Vaishya's death and said that he has his name in the Limca Book of Records for the feat.

"I had visited his house to greet him personally on his achievement and had his blessings too," Kumar said in a condolence message on Tuesday.

The chief minister had gone to Vaishyas residence on February 6, 2018, and felicitated him.

"I bow my head and pay tribute to the departed soul," he said.

Kumar also talked to his son Dr Santosh Kumar over the phone and consoled him.

