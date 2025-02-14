Patna (Bihar) [India], February 14 (ANI): BJP leader and Bihar minister Nitin Nabin targeted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, stating that he has made many resolutions, which have, in fact, become a strength for the BJP. Nabin added that Lalu had opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but he was proven wrong, as the temple has now been built.

Speaking to ANI, the Bihar minister said, "Lalu Yadav said that Ram Temple will not be built till he is there. What happened to that statement? Now, Shri Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. Lalu Yadav can keep taking such resolutions. Whenever he takes such resolutions, the BJP grows. Your resolution gives us more strength."

Also Read | Pakistan Rattled and Worried by Terror Reference in Joint Statement Following Bilateral Meeting Between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Increasing India-US Defence Ties (Watch Video).

Nabin further stated that the people of Bihar had witnessed the "jungle raj" under Lalu Yadav's leadership and are now supporting development under Nitish Kumar's NDA government

He added, "The people of Bihar have seen 'jungle raj' during his government. Now, the people of Bihar are with the development and Nitish Kumar's NDA government."

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 15 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was asked about the impact of BJP's historic win in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections on the Bihar state elections, which are set to take place later this year. Responding to ANI, Lalu stated that the people of Bihar have recogniSed the BJP, and until he is there, the BJP cannot form the government again.

Lalu said, "There will be no impact. How can they form the government? Can the BJP form the government while we are here? The people have now recognised the BJP." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)