Gaya (Bihar) [India], February 25 (ANI): A minor girl has been allegedly raped in Bihar's Gaya district, informed local police on Friday.

"We have taken cognizance in a matter related to rape of a minor girl. She has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment," said Harpreet Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya.

"The accused has been identified,' she added.

Further probe is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

