Saran (Bihar) [India], February 5 (ANI): A mob set the house and poultry farm of a village headman on fire on Sunday after a youth was allegedly beaten to death at Manjhi in Bihar's Chhapra district.

A sizable police contingent was deployed at the scene after the incident.

According to sources, locals erupted in anger at Mubarakpur village in the Manjhi police station area of Saran district after a youth was lynched and two more were critically injured.

Police said tension gripped the village after the incident as youths, belonging to a particular comunity, gathered at Mubarakpur village from across the district and barged into the house of the village headman, identified as Vijay Yadav.

According to police, the protesters alleged that the village headman and his henchmen unleashed a brutal assualt on three youths, killing one and leaving two others critically wounded.

The video of the alleged incident went viral on social media.

Further according to sources, the protesters torched the headman's house and also a poultry farm, along with his tractor.

As chaos followed the alleged lynching incident, a sizeable compliment of police personnel were scrambled to the spot. However, the police were forced to retreat in the face of the mob fury, sources informed.

Chhapra SP Gaurav Mangla arrived at the spot after receiving word of the incident. Several fire engines were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

He said the police acted swiftly and arrested two accused persons while raids were underway to nab the others.

However, the women members of the headman's house tried to douse the flames even after the fire engines arrived, sources informed.

There was heavy police deployment at the scene and the even the fire was contained, the police said, adding that the situation is under control.

The injured youths were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), police said, adding that the deceased was identified as Amitesh Kumar Singh.

The injured locals were identified as 22-year-old son Rahul Kumar Singh and 25-year-old son Alok Kumar Singh alias Vicky.

The Chhara SP said matters escalated after the alleged lynching of the youth but the situation is currently under control.

"The guilty (behind the alleged lynching) will not be spared. The police administration will also act against those who took law into their own hands," the SP said.

Urging the villagers to maintain peace, the SP added, "Let the police do their job. The guilty won't be spared." (ANI)

