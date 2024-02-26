Kaimur (Bihar) [India], February 26 (ANI): In a horrific accident, nine people died after a car collided with a container in Kaimur district of Bihar in the late hours of Sunday.

According to the information received, the car was going from Sasaram towards Varanasi and as soon as it reached Mohania near Devkali village, it went out of control after hitting a bike rider, crossed the divider and went to the other side where it collided with the container coming from the front.

Dilip Kumar, Mohania Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said, "Prima facie, it seems that a Scorpio car en route UP from Mohania lost balance and hit a container while trying to save a bike rider. Everyone inside the car has died. We have sent the bodies to Bhabua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Our priority is to clear the national highway first to prevent traffic jams."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

