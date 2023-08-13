Patna (Bihar) [India], August 13 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a nurse was stabbed to death in Bihar's Patna on Saturday, officials said.

According to Patna Sadar ASP Kamya Mishra, the deceased has been identfied as Soni Kumar.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Special: From Operation Vijay to Surgical Strike and Operation Black Tornado, List of Daring Military Operations Conducted by Indian Armed Forces Since 1947.

Detailing the incident, ASP Mishra said that the deceased was going to her hostel after completing her shift when the incident happened.

The preliminary probe suggest that the deceased was stabbed due to personal enmity, however no arrest has been done so far and probe is underway.

Also Read | Palghar: Church Vandalised by Some Unidentified Persons in Barampur Area of Vasai, Case Registered.

"She was going to her hostel after completing her shift when she was stabbed. Prima facie the matter seems to be of personal enmity. No one has been arrested so far. Further probe underway," ASP Kamya Mishra said while talking to the media.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)