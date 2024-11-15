Siwan (Bihar), Nov 15 (PTI) One person died and two others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Siwan district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when police were alerted about Umesh Rai, a resident of Naviganj Tola, who experienced a sudden loss of eyesight.

Upon investigation, authorities found that Umesh Rai, Amarjeet Rai, and Ashok Rai had all consumed an intoxicant the previous night. As their condition worsened, the three were rushed to a hospital in Siwan. While Amarjeet Rai succumbed during treatment, Umesh and Ashok are currently undergoing medical care, police added.

The incident underscores the ongoing issue of illicit liquor consumption in Bihar, despite a statewide alcohol ban enforced by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

This tragedy follows a similar incident last month when 37 people died and several others lost their eyesight after consuming illicit liquor in the districts of Saran, Siwan, and Gopalganj.

The Bihar government recently acknowledged that over 150 people have died due to spurious liquor consumption since the state's liquor ban came into effect in 2016.

