New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led ruling alliance for imposing a 30-time penalty on three BJP MLAs for overstaying in government bungalows, claiming that the house allotted to him was still occupied by the loyalists of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The letter from the grand alliance government, imposing a fine on BJP leaders for overstaying i government bungalows, triggered massive protests from the saffron party.

The BJP MLAs have been told to vacate their government bungalows after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the NDA alliance to form a new government with Lalu Prasad's RJD and other parties in August, this year.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "Just a week ago, we were allotted houses through the Housing and Building Construction Department. I am an MLA, Leader of Opposition, will we stay on the road till we get accommodation? It is the responsibility of the government to allot houses to all the MLAs and the leader of the opposition. Until the house is allotted, how will we shift there?"

He further said that he has not received any letter of imposing a penalty for not vacating the government Bungalow.

"I did not receive a letter of imposition of penalty but I ask government first to repair the house that is allotted to me then I will shift there immediately," said the BJP leader.

The Opposition leader further said that there is no justification to impose a penalty if the government has allotted a house to an MLA.

"There is no justification to impose a penalty if the government has allotted me the house and if we don't go in that house then you can impose a penalty on me but the house was allotted just a week ago. This rule should not be only for me; it should be for all MLAs. Even our predecessor who was the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly did not vacate the house for eight months. Tejashwi Yadav had also vacated the government bungalow after a year. The rules should apply to all," he said.

"The people of Bihar will teach a lesson to those who work with the spirit of revenge. Such people will never be able to return to power again in Bihar," BJP leader Sinha said in an outburst against the Nitish Kumar's government.

The former Assembly Speaker claimed that the house which is allotted to him is still occupied by the people of Tejashwi Yadav.

"The house that has been allotted to me is the house of Tejashwi Yadav, which was allotted to him as the Leader of the opposition in the State and still, his people are living in that house so until he vacates the house and repairs it, how will we shift there?" said Sinha.

The Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government has imposed a 30 times penalty on three top BJP MLAs for overstaying in the government bungalows and asked them to vacate them soon.

The three leaders who were served notices to vacate their bungalows include former deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi and former assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. (ANI)

