Patna (Bihar) [India], January 11 (ANI): Patna Police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who will give any information that helps in uncovering the Phulwari Sharif gangrape case in Bihar's Patna district, said police in an official statement on Thursday.

According to the press note by the Patna Police, two girls, aged about 8 and 10 years, went missing from Hinduni village within the limits of the Phulwari Sharif police station. The incident occurred on January 8, 2024.

Also Read | Non-Veg Food Served Instead of Veg Meal on Air India Flight From Calicut to Mumbai; Passenger Slams Airline on Social Media (See Pics).

The press note further mentioned that on January 9, 2024, Phulwari Sharif police station received information at around 11:30 am that the dead body of a girl of about 8 years of age had been found in the Chaur area, which is about 400-500 meters north of the Hinduni village and at the same place another girl about 10 years of age was lying injured.

Upon receiving the information, police officers immediately reached the spot and started the investigation, according to the official statement by Patna Police.

Also Read | National Road Safety Week 2024 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Observance in India Promoting Road Safety Practices Across the Country.

The injured girl was admitted to AIIMS, Patna, for immediate treatment and the post-mortem of the deceased girl was also conducted, according to the official statement.

A forensic science laboratory team and dog squad were also called to the incident spot for scientific investigation regarding the incident.

The police further said that a case of murder and rape has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the statements of the girl's family members and further investigation is being done.

According to the official statement by the police, the involvement of one of the accused was informed to the police in the preliminary interrogation of the injured girl and a special investigation team has been formed to identify and arrest the said accused.

The statement further mentioned that special help from technical experts is also being taken for a quick investigation of the incident and the identification and arrest of the criminals involved in the incident.

The forensic science laboratory team has seized important materials from the incident site and the team of expert doctors from AIIMS has also collected exhibits related to the incident, which will be sent to the forensic science laboratory, said the official statement, adding that the identity of the accused will be established by obtaining DNA-related information from the said exhibit.

The injured girl is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors and her condition is continuously improving, said police.

Considering the mental condition of the injured girl, a female IPS officer has been deputed to talk to her and non-uniformed female police personnel have also been deputed for the girl's security.

Their objective is to establish contact and harmony with the victim and the victim's family and also to counsel them, said police.

Besides, help is also being obtained from the institutions nominated by the Child Welfare Committee for psychological counselling for the victim.

Additional forces have also been deputed to the village for the protection of the victim's family and to unravel the incident, the suspects are being kept under surveillance and interrogated continuously while efforts are being made to gather further information. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)