Patna, Jun 24 (PTI) As many as 223 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,273, while the death toll rose to 55, the state health department said.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the health department, the latest casualty was reported from Patna district.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Patna rose to 485 from 451 on Tuesday.

Other districts with high caseload are Madhubani (394), Siwan (380), Bhagalpur (377), Begusarai (348), Rohtas (316) and Munger (309).

So far, 6,106 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Bihar and 1.75 lakh samples have been tested.

Since May 3, 5,174 migrant workers have tested positive after returning to the state from other parts of the country. The state has reported more than 7,500 cases since May 3.

