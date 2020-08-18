Patna, Aug 18 (PTI) Sixteen COVID-19 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours increased the death toll in Bihar to 558, while 3,257 fresh infections took the total coronavirus cases in the state to 1,09,875, the health department said on Tuesday.

The state also registered more recoveries than new infections for two days in a row. While 4,034 patients were cured of the disease on Tuesday, 4,140 people recovered on Monday when 2,525 others tested positive for the virus.

The recovery rate of the state, which was hovering between 62 and 66 per cent during the past one month, improved to 73.48 per cent on Tuesday, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 1,12,781 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and 18.99 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far.

Of the 3,257 new cases, 368 were reported from Patna, followed by 234 from Madhubani, 200 from East Champaran, 185 from Bhagalpur and 164 from Begusarai. The remaining 2,106 cases were registered in several other districts.

Patna recorded three of the 16 fresh fatalities, while two deaths each were reported from Munger, East Champaran and Nalanda, while one death each was confirmed in Araria, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Madhepura, Muzaffarpur and West Champaran, the bulletin said.

The state capital has registered a total of 107 fatalities, while districts which have reported over 20 deaths are Bhagalpur (41), Gaya (39), Rohtas and Munger (28 each), Nalanda (25), Muzaffarpur (22), East Champaran (23 ) and Bhojpur and Vaishali (21 each).

Patna also topped the list of total infections with 17,294 cases while Sheohar is at the bottom of it with 587 cases.

Districts which have reported more than 4,000 cases included Muzaffarpur (4,523), Bhagalpur (4,414) and Begusarai (4,304).

