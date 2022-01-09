Patna, Jan 9 (PTI) Bihar reported 5,022 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday, 496 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,45,399, the state health department said.

Also Read | Indigo Airlines to Cancel Around 20% of Flights Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Waives Off Change Fees.

With one person succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 12,101.

Also Read | IAC Vikrant Sets Out For New Trials Ahead of Commissioning in 2022, Check Pics.

The number of active COVID-19 cases witnessed a jump from 12,311 on the previous day to 16,897 on Sunday, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

State capital, Patna, accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 2,018.

On Friday and Saturday, Patna had registered 1,314 and 1,956 fresh COVID-19 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, 7,16,401 patients recuperated from the disease so far, including 435 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in Bihar increased to 2.55 per cent from less than 2 per cent on Saturday.

The state's recovery rate also marginally declined to 96.11 per cent on Sunday. The recovery rate in the state was 96.70 per cent on Saturday.

Altogether 6.23 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1.96 lakh in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)