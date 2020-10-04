Patna, Oct 4 (PTI) Bihar reported three more COVID-19 fatalities, which raised the death toll to 915, while 1,261 fresh cases took the tally in the state to 1,87,950, the health department said in its bulletin on Sunday.

Of the three fatalities, one each was recorded in Patna, Nalanda and Gopalganj, the bulletin said.

Patna has accounted for the maximum number of COVID-19 deaths so far at 215.

The district also registered highest number of fresh cases 265, followed by Araria at 67, Muzaffarpur at 64, Rohtas at 59 and East Champaran at 52.

Altogether 1,314 people have been cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,75,109, the bulletin said.

Bihar currently has 11,926 active cases, while the recovery rate stands at 93.17 per cent. As many as 77.01 lakh samples have been tested across the state so far, including 1,08,194 since Saturday evening, it said.

