Patna, Oct 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 925 as one more person died of the disease while 1,265 more people have tested positive for the infection, taking the state's tally to 1,90,122 on Tuesday, a Health Department bulletin said.

The fatality has been reported from East Champaran district, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bye-Elections 2020: BJP Declares Candidates on 28 Seats, Check List of Names Here.

A total of 1,255 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,77,929, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state on Tuesday is 93.59 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Kerala Journalist in UP Police Custody: Scribes Body Moves Supreme Court Against ‘Illegal Detention’ of Siddique Kappan Near Hathras.

It was 93.55 per cent on Monday. At present, there are 11,268 active cases in Bihar. A total of 78.93 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, of which 1,04,131 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. The state capital has so far reported the highest number of deaths at 222. Patna district accounted for the maximum number of new cases at 312, followed by 51 in Araria, 50 in Purnea, 45 in West Champaran and 44 in Rohtas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)