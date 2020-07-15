Patna (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): With 1,320 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Bihar, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 20,173 on Wednesday.

According to the state Health Department, 13,019 patients have recovered till now.

Also Read | RIL 43rd AGM: Will Ensure COVID-19 Vaccine Reaches Every Nook and Corner of The Country, Says Reliance Foundation Chief Nita Ambani.

The maximum number of cases have been reported from Patna (242) followed by Bhagalpur (125) and West Champaran (93) districts of the state, as per the daily bulletin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)