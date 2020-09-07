Patna, Sep 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Bihar mounted to 1,49,026 after 1,369 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

It said that the recovery rate improved to 88.67 per cent from 88.24 per cent on Sunday, as 1,845 patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours.

Seven fresh fatalities also took the states death toll due to the infection to 761.

Out of the total caseload, the number of people who have been cured of COVID-19 is 1,32,145. There are 16,120 actives cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Altogether 1,53,156 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state in the past 24 hours, while 41.79 lakh such tests were conducted so far, it said.

Patna district accounted for 241 of the 1,369 new infections, followed by Bhagalpur (97), Saran (72) and Aurangabad (63). The remaining cases were registered in several other districts.

Of the seven fresh fatalities, Banka and Munger districts reported two deaths each while Aurangabad, Gaya and Khagaria recorded the other casualties, the bulletin said.

Patna district has the highest number of positive cases at 22,774 and it is also at the top of the casualty list with 177 deaths.

Besides Patna, other districts that have registered significant number of COVID-19 deaths include Bhagalpur (51), Gaya (43), Nalanda (34), Rohtas and Munger (32 each).

Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Madhubani, Begusarai and East Champaran districts have also reported more than 5,000 coronavirus cases.

