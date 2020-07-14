Patna (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): Bihar reported 1,432 new COVID-19 cases taking the total to 18,853 on Tuesday.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases has reached 18,853 in the state, with 12,364 patients recovered from the viral infection.

Also Read | Rajasthan Crisis | 'If Anyone Wants to Join, They Are Welcome', Says BJP's Gajendra Shekhawat After Sachin Polit's Removal by Congress: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

Taking account of the rising number of cases, the Bihar government has announced a 16-day lockdown the state today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)