Patna (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): A total of 1,837 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar in the past 24 hours taking the total number of active cases in the state to 11,060.

Bihar Health Department said on Tuesday that the state has reported a total of 2,06,961 coronavirus cases and 1,94,889 people have recovered from the viral infection.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 is 1,011.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases stands at 75,97,064. (ANI)

