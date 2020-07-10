Patna (Bihar) [India], July 10 (ANI): A total of 352 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar on Friday, informed the State Health Department.

With this, the state tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 14,330, including 9,792 recovered cases, said the health department.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,682 are active, 4,95,516 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

